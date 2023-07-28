Sadness at death of Trillick GAA star

A highly regarded Trillick GAA footballer, who played for Tyrone in the early 1970s, has died.

Patsy Barrett, pictured passed away last week. Hundreds of people attended his funeral at St Mary’s Church in his adopted home of Killyclogher on Sunday.

Mr Barrett was renowned for his kicking ability, particularly from placed balls, and in 1971 he starred for Trillick, scoring freely in the Tyrone All-County League.

But it was with the county senior side that he made his greatest impact that year.

In June, they played Armagh in the Ulster Championship and Patsy Barrett lined out at full-forward. He scored 1-7 in that game played at Lurgan, although it wasn’t enough to see the Red Hands through to the next round.

Mr Barrett was a member of the Trillick teams which won the Tyrone County title in 1974 and 1975.

He is survived by his wife, Dympna, children, Roisin Callaghan (Raymond), Paddy (Edel), Paula Gallagher (Ryan), Ciaran (Louise). He is also survived by his mother, Sue, grandchildren, Adam, Lauren, Brendan, Orla, Odhran, Sarah, Pearse, Caolan, Ronan and Maeve and siblings, Mary, Rosaleen Murphy (Patsy), Brian (Margaret) and Eugen