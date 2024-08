SION Swifts can clinch the NIWFA Championship title when they play Foyle Belles in their penultimate league game at Brandywell Stadium this evening.

Swifts are five points clear of nearest challengers St James Swifts Ladies with just two games remaining.

While Christy Barnaby’s side will be taking nothing for granted, Sion are red hot favourites to finish the job against the Belles, who are rock bottom of the table, having failed to pick up a single point in their 14 games.

If, as expected, the north Tyrone side seals the deal, the trophy presentation will take place at Melvin on Monday evening when they host Bangor Ladies in their final game.

Sion also have the Championship League Cup Final to look forward to. It takes place at Belfast’s Blanchflower Stadium on Saturday week when they again face St James Swifts Ladies.