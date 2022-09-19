Tyrone man’s generous contribution to organ donation unit

A RAFT of interactive toys, books and games for children will be winging their way to the Royal Children’s Hospital organ donation unit in Belfast this week following a fundraising effort by the organiser of a popular New Year’s Day hike in Tyrone.

Sean Harpur, whose annual trek to the summit of Bessy Bell is always well-supported, spent the £600 raised by this year’s event on equipment and toys, in an effort to brighten the lives of children who are currently awaiting vital, life-preserving organ transplants.

Mr Harpur said, “As people in the town know, I organise a New Year’s Day walk to Bessie Bell every year with the intention of fundraising for a good cause and this year we chose to give the money to the organ donation unit.

“The initial idea was to give them the money but the unit contacted us and asked if I could use it to purchase toys and books which would be beneficial for the children at the unit as a way to brighten up their days in hospital. Of course, I said yes.”

In the intervening months Sean set about gathering the equipment and now he is ready for delivery.

The timing is especially poignant since the toys will be delivered during Organ Donor Awareness Week.

Next February, the organ donation law, known as Daithi’s Law after five-year-old Daithi Mac Gabhann who has been on the donation list since 2018, will move to an ‘opt out’ system.

This ensures that anyone will be eligible for organ donation, unless they ‘opt out’ or if a person is in an excluded group.

Mr Harpur, whose own father benefitted from a kidney transplant, said he has no strong views on the matter but added, “If people choose to donate their organs after death, they should. They’re no use to you when you’re dead, so why not?”