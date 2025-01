AN eight-year-old Beragh boy experienced the performance of a lifetime when he showcased his musical talents for global superstars Ed Sheeran and Gary Lightbody.

At the Oh Yeah Centre in Belfast last Friday, Charlie Allen, who has been playing guitar for just over two years, captivated the music icons with a heartfelt rendition of Sheeran’s hit song, ‘Galway Girl’.

The surprise encounter was part of the launch event for the Ed Sheeran Foundation charity, an initiative encouraging young musicians to pursue their dreams.

Charlie’s godfather, and number one fan, Paul Meldrum, explained that the eight-year-old was invited to the Oh Yeah Centre after being spotted busking in Banbridge.

“They then asked us to come down and perform on Friday, but it was all very hush-hush and we didn’t know who the special guests were going to be.

“He was definitely a bit starstruck when he saw who he was performing for and admits he was a little nervous, but mostly very excited.

“He would be quite shy normally, but he just comes alive when you put a microphone in front of him and when he gets up on stage and performs, he just loves it.”

Mr Meldrum praised Sheeran as ‘such a lovely man’, adding that he had presented Charlie with one of his guitar plectrums to keep.

“He then invited us to a talk which he gave to project members at the Oh Yeah Centre where he encouraged the pupils to chase opportunities in the music industry,” Mr Meldrum added.

The proud godfather said that music had been a ‘natural talent’ for Charlie.

He said: “I suppose his natural talent started to shine through when he was about two or three.

“We would take him to the Trad sessions on Sunday in Sean Óg’s and he would be tapping along to the beat. In later years, just before Covid, I got him a bodhrán and he took to it instantly.

“However, he later took to guitar and has been learning from Paul Cassidy since. He’s played at the school shows in St Oliver Plunkett Primary School and goes to all the soundchecks for the Drunken Lullabies and Seegar Session Revival shows,” Mr Meldrum added.