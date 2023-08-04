Amy raises over £5,000 for Support 2gether

An Omagh woman, who heartbreakingly lost her baby last year, has raised more than £5,000 for the local charity who has provided her with so much support through her grief.

Amy Drumm set out to run 5k a day on July 1 in aid of Support 2gether, and she crossed her final finish line on Monday having fundraised a fantastic £5,396 – the highest amount of money that the charity has ever received.

Speaking out following her final 5k stretch, Amy said, “On July 1, I set out and ran my first 5K solo,” she said. “I finished this challenge on July 31 with 55 of you, and many more in spirit.

“The work Support 2gether do daily for local woman and families is second-to-none.

“Your money generously donated is going to make such an incredible difference to those woman and families living with ante/postnatal depression and anxiety.

“I am sorry I could not thank you all in person, however, I am so grateful to each and every one of you who donated, joined me every day on my 5K, checked in and started conversations on the heartache of pregnancy loss, ante/postnatal depression and anxiety.

“Benny and I have the most incredible, family, friends and work colleagues, we will be forever grateful.

“What a month it has been,” she added.

Openly and honestly describing how the loss of her child changed her as a person, Amy said that pregnancy loss ‘very rarely’ left her head.

“I stepped into this identity of becoming a mum, and it was sadly taken away,” she said. “And while the world continues around you, you think about your babies, and what could have been.

“You put blame on your body, like it has failed you. Feelings of guilt and anxiety take over.

“From those two pink lines, or the word ‘Pregnant’ on a test, you picture your life so differently: The due date, decorating the nursery and telling your family and friends the wonderful news.

“News that will bring you and your family so much joy.

“I was fortunate enough to be signposted and guided by Support 2gether during my own experience of pregnancy loss.

“Nine months on, and I can now openly talk about our experience, in the hopes that we can help others through similar situations.

“After a very challenging few months for Benny and I, we now feel more prepared for whatever the future may hold for us. Sharing our experiences and reaching out, has provided us with a plan, and more importantly – hope.”