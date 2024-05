POLICE, Fire & Ambulance services are currently at scene of a road traffic collision on the road leaving Dungannon on the main line towards Cookstown.

Road closures are currently in place on the A29, Dungannon (Carland road) and it is anticipated that the road will be closed for some time following the RTC which happened earlier this afternoon.

A PSNI spokesperson said, “From Dungannon traffic should divert via Altmore Drive. From Cookstown traffic should divert via Rossmore Road or the earlier Coal Pit Road.

“HGV traffic or those with trailers should divert through Tullycullion Road towards Donaghmore onwards towards Dungannon.

“Please do not attempt to bypass road closure points,” a spokesperson added.