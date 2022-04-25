Council seeking views on Dromore play parks

FERMANAGH and Omagh District Council (FODC) is seeking the views of residents in Dromore to inform the future development of play facilities in the village, and has arranged a drop-in consultation session to enable residents to make their views known.

The council approved a new Play Park Strategy in 2021 which will guide the future provision, upgrade, development and sustainable management of play parks across the district.

Development of the play areas in Dromore has been identified as a priority as part of the year two works for the strategy.

Advertisement

There are currently two play parks within the area – Dromore village and Fairview. The draft proposals envisage the upgrade and modernisation of the parks, creating a more inclusive, fun and enjoyable play experience for all children and young people, recognising the changing demographics within Dromore.

FODC chair, Errol Thompson, said, “The play strategy aims to develop and deliver a sustainable action plan for inclusive and accessible play spaces and provision across the district that meets the needs of all our children and young people.

“I would encourage the residents of Dromore to make their views known on the plans for play facilities in the village either by attending the drop-in session or by completing the online survey.”

The drop-in session will take at Dromore Sports Complex on Tuesday, April 26 from 8pm to 9pm.

If you are unable to attend in person, residents can access the online survey by visiting https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/DromorePP

The survey closes on May 18.

Advertisement

l For further information on the survey or on the play park strategy, please contact Imelda McCarron at imelda.mccarron@fermanaghomagh.com.