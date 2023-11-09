St Conor’s principal reflects on her 15 years in charge

THIS year is a big one for St Conor’s – which means it is a busy one for school principal, Katrina McGettigan.

Anniversaries matter, as all wedded couples know, and St Conor’s have made sure that they are going all out to celebrate 50 years since the school’s opening.

A few weeks ago, the festivities kicked off in the Sacred Heart Church when well over a thousand people pack the pews for their 50-year anniversary mass.

Last week, while the now seasoned school principal tried to catch her breath before preparations for the next event started, we sat down with her to talk about her time as boss on the Brookmount Road.

“I have been principal since 2007, so that is over 15 years now,” began Katrina.

“Our Mass went great, it was attended by huge numbers of pupils and parents, both past and present, and made for a very joyous and uplifting occasion.”

As Katrina explained, the Mass was only the start of the celebrations, with plans to further mark this momentous anniversary with fun days, school shows, reunions, memory lane tours, and just about every other means of commemoration you can think of!

In her time at the school, Katrina has seen some significant changes.

‘WONDERFUL’

“I have seen wonderful staff retire, and gifted people take their place.

“The number of staff has grown quite a bit since I arrived, and we now have around 30 classroom assistants.”

The physical environment around St Conor’s has evolved as well.

“There has been an upgrade of the computer suite and library, our classrooms are now fitted with the latest technology, and the outdoor space has been improved, much to the delight of the pupils.”

But, while some aspects of school life have moved with the times, others have demonstrated a greater degree of permanence.

“Although we are a big school on the edge of the town, we have never lost that country feel, and our focus remains – as it always has done – on our pupils and their families.”

Each year, said Katrina, St Conor’s either meets or exceeds its enrolment capacity.

“It is testament to the good reputation we have within the community.”

Like with most primary schools, attending St Conor’s is a right of passage in many local households.

GENERATIONS

Katrina said, “Many of our pupils come because generations of people in their family came.

“However, we also have lots of new families joining every year, many of whom are new to the area, and we are delighted to welcome all of those children to our school as well.”

Katrina has now dedicated almost two decades to serving St Conor’s.

It is clear that she has had a positive impact on the school, but we also wanted to know how the school has enriched her own life.

“One of the greatest things about working in a school is seeing the children achieve, thrive and overcome any barriers that they may have to their learning.

“I suppose, on a daily basis, it is a real privilege to work with children… to see their innocence, their enthusiasm for life, and to be part of that journey with them.”

Every institution that survives as long as St Conor’s has needs a vision; an sense of where it coming from and where it is going.

For St Conor’s, Katrina said, it is all about making a positive impact on pupils.

“Our guiding goal is to make a difference for all our pupils, to ensure each and every one is valued, and to help them be the best that they can be, both now and in the future.

“I am lucky to have the backing of a team of staff that are both experienced and supportive, and who make my job so much easier.

“Without our wonderful staff this school, along with the support of our governors and wider school community, we would never have been able to cultivate the caring, nurturing, inclusive environment that you see here today.”