Learning disabled drama group performing musical spectacular

Next month will see the return of Cookstown’s Superstars Drama Group as they prepare to host an inspiring production of ‘The Greatest Show’ in The Burnavon Theatre.

Described as a “captivating musical that will inspire and entertain you”, ‘The Greatest Show’ promises to be a thoroughly enjoyable experience for all the family.

Directed by Pearse McCloskey, this epic musical portrays a poignant and powerful message of overcoming adversity and following your dreams, reinforcing the message that being ‘different’ has advantages and success can come to everyone when they embrace their talents and abilities instead of running away from them. The show will star Tony O’Kane as PT Barnum and Katelynn Rushe as Charity Barnum, as well as John Morris as Philip Carlyle and Caoimhe Quinn as Medusa.

This musical champions diversity with the goal of promoting uniqueness, disabilities and the decency that comes through the empowerment of being who you are.

‘Superstars’ is a Cookstown-based charity whose purpose is to provide life-enhancing opportunities for people with learning disabilities which are not available elsewhere.

Founded in 2005, they run a popular cafe on Oldtown Street in Cookstown as well as their drama group.

Previously, the ‘Superstars’ have staged such wonderful productions as ‘Grease’, ‘Mamma Mia’, ‘High School Musical’ and ‘Shrek’.

When they’re not cooking up a feast or acting on stage, the ‘Superstars’ club also host an array of local events throughout the year, including a bowling club, dance club, sports club and Saturday club, as well as conducting outings to the theatre, themed discos, a May ball, barbecue and Christmas party.

l ‘The Great Show’ will take to the Burnavon stage on June 10. Tickets are available now for £10 via the Burnavon box office.