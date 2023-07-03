Concerns raised by teachers at St Patrick’s College

AN anonymous health and well-being survey has been carried out by a teaching trade union, after concerns were raised by staff at St Patrick’s College, Dungannon.

The Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) undertook the initiative after teachers complained about working conditions and well-being.

However, after the issues were flagged up by teachers – many of whom are members of INTO – the Council for Catholic Maintained School (CCMS) suggested that the school’s leadership is “well placed to be able to deal with any significant issues.”

The anonymous survey was used by the union to collect and inspect opinions and experiences of a range of issues that have been raised.

St Patrick’s college is a non-selective school with over 700 pupils aged between 11 and 18.

The INTO survey has been taking place over the past week but its finding are not expected to be presented to the CCMS and school governors until August.

Regarding the ongoing situation, INTO Trade Union Official Paul Groogan said, “A number of INTO members in St Patrick’s College have raised concerns relating to working conditions and well-being at their place of work.

“In order to quantify the extent of the concerns and to identify the issues raised, INTO have issued members in the school an anonymous Health & Wellbeing survey.

“The distribution of such a survey is a practice that has been adopted by INTO where a significant number of members raise similar concerns, and decisions around the deployment of the survey is not taken lightly.

“The outcome of the survey will be presented to the Board of Governors with a view to finding an agreed way forward.”

In conclusion, Mr Groogan stated that, “We take the concerns of our members very seriously and where concerns are raised INTO will endeavour to deal with the issues in a professional and conciliatory manner.”