Gillygooley seniors get together for weekly fitness classes

Head out the Gillygooley Road, not much more than a mile past the old cinema, and you’ll arrive on the outskirts of a small, close-knit community.

Though its name might not be widely known, the village of Gillygooley is very much alive, and its heart beats with the life-blood of the people who call it home.

Earlier this week, to wrap up the UH’s Positive Ageing Month series – which, to me, has served as a heartening reminder that life need not fade as we age – we paid a visit to Gillygooley Second Youth.

“You are very welcome,” said Iris Moffitt-Scott, as we stepped out of the car and towards the ramped entrance to Gillgooley Orange Hall.

Every Tuesday morning, come rain of shine, a group of over a dozen pensioners take part in a fitness class.

At this time of the week, it is not the sounds of pipes and snares that fill the hall, but the friendly chatter of friends, both old and new.

“So, this is Gillygooley Second Youth,” said Iris, as every head in the hall turned to see the newcomers that she led through the door.

“We are always eager to get started, but the morning begins with a talk and a gettogether.”

Apparently, there is no better way to tune-up for a strength, balance and tai chi class than by throwing back a couple of cups of tea.

Judging by the attitude of the other ladies, Iris is considered something of a beloved figure around Gillygooley Second Youth.

As one woman, Sheila, who travels from Killyclogher every Tuesday, told us, “Iris has to be the best lady ever.

“Honestly, she is so welcoming, and just such a great lady. I just love coming here, and it is especially because of Iris.”

The class was led by a man called Clive, who multiple sources described as ‘amazing’.

The ladies – and one brave man – took their seats, and lifted their exercise balls, as Clive began guiding them through a series of exercises aimed at improving their mobility and strength.

With the eyes of the class fixed upon The Amazing Clive, I took the opportunity to pull a couple people from the circle, to find out what they get from the class.

“I take part in this every week, and have been coming for a couple of years,” said a Scottish woman named Fiona.

“I was hesitant to come to the group at first because I have arthritic knees and COPD, so I thought it would be too much.

“But I came along, and it turns out I can do it, and so can anybody, even if you think you are a bit too old or not fit enough.

“I have got more movement now, I feel so much better for it, and I look forward to the class every Tuesday.

“The exercise is one thing, but the friendship is another. We have a laugh and a joke, and that really help you mentally.”

The next person who kindly agreed to forgo five minute of the class to have a chat with us was Philip Townsend, an American fellow, and the only man that attends the group.

“I have been with the group for over a year, and I have been made to feel so welcome and comfortable.

“I used to be a schoolteacher in America, but when I retired, we moved to a lovely neighbourhood in Castlederg.

“We have done some lovely things with the group, not only the exercise and tai chi classes, but we have been on some trips, too, and we always feel better when we leave.

“When you are retired, you want to make sure that you feel physically fit, and this group have given us a good opportunity to do just that, and also to stay socially active.”

Everybody we spoke with urged other older people to get involved with some kind of keep-fit group, whether it be in Gillygooley or in their own local area.

To finish off our Positive Ageing Month series, we will conclude with a few wise and kind words from Iris.

“When you get older, it is good to be busy – it can be very lonely if you are living alone, and don’t have something to get up and get out to in the mornings.

“Loneliness can be an awful thing for older people, and it is important to get out and visit others.”

Gillygooley Second Youth meet the last Monday of the month and their exercise group meets on Tuesday mornings from 10.30am to 11.30am.