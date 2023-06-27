Harte calls on Invest NI ‘accountability’ over under-investment

INVEST NI is declining to clarify whether they intend to take up an invitation from a local councillor to attend quarterly meetings with the local authority.

Sinn Fein councillor Brian Harte was speaking to the Business Committee on Thursday where he made the proposal to have Invest NI meet with members on a regular basis. He also called on Invest NI to update members of the committee on what is being done in order to address “serious under-investment” in the north west and, in particular, Strabane.

Cllr Harte has called on Invest NI to be ‘made accountable’. He said, “It is imperative that Invest NI is held accountable to the people of Derry City and Strabane district for the chronic under investment in the north west. A recent independent review of Invest NI found that 72 per-cent of Invest NI budget over the last 10 years has gone east of the Bann. My belief is that, as a public body, Invest NI should be scrutinised on their performance.

“The (Northern Ireland) Protocol opens up a unique opportunity and we should be availing of these opportunities to grow indigenous business and attract additional inwards investment in Strabane, Derry and the wider north west.

“Invest NI should be front and centre in this process and we as a council need to keep the pressure applied.”

The Chronicle contacted Invest NI to find out whether they would send a representative to council on a quarterly basis. They were also asked what plans they had for investment in the local area.

Although a spokesperson did not directly address these questions, they did say that a meeting between Invest NI and council was scheduled for November.

They said, “Invest NI meets regularly with the council to discuss how best all partners can work together to support economic development in the region. Our CEO, senior executive leadership team and board members have also met with council representatives to explore ways of improving partnership working.”

The spokesperson finished by saying that, “attendance at council meetings is at the request of the committee.”