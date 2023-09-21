Kildress singer performs with Shania Twain in Dublin

A YOUNG singer-songwriter from Kildress has said she is ‘still on cloud nine’ after being invited on stage on Wednesday night to sing with Shania Twain at the 3Arena in Dublin.

Eighteen-year-old Cara Monaghan, a life-long fan of the country mega-star said she had no idea that a friend of her mothers had organised such an amazing opportunity as she attended the concert of her favourite singer.

Speaking with the ‘Herald, Cara said, “There was a large group of us on a bus to Dublin for the show so I decided to take out the guitar and we all sang a few of Shania’s songs to get hyped for the concert.

“A friend of my mums took a short video of me singing and sent it to Shania’s management team but kept it a total secret from me, so I hadn’t any clue at all that it was going to happen.

“I was standing watching the show and all of a sudden a member of her crew came on stage and handed her a note.

“As she opened it, she mentioned that she loves receiving fan mail, and I was truly blown away when she called out my name and asked me to come up on stage.

“I sang her song ‘The Woman In Me’ with her and managed to get plenty of photos and videos.

“It was a truly amazing experience and her team couldn’t have been nicer.”

Cara, a life-long Shania Twain fan said that she has been a consistent idol to her throughout her life and has taught her everything she loves about music, influencing her greatly to pursue a career in music herself.

Cara concluded that, “My mummy introduced me to her music with the ‘Come On Over’ album.

“The first time I put it on, I knew I loved her music from then.”