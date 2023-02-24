Lorry stolen from Donegal crashes into PSNI car

A MAN has been arrested after a stolen lorry crossing Lifford Bridge crashed into a PSNI vehicle.

The driver of the lorry, reported stolen from the Donegal area, failed to stop for An Garda Síochána in the Lifford area and drove off towards Strabane on Thursday evening at around 8.40pm.

Police in Strabane observed the lorry which failed to stop for police again. The driver drove on and, during the course of the incident, collided with a parked police vehicle.

Fortunately, no officers were in the vehicle at the time.

A 37-year-old man was then arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and handling stolen goods. He remains in custody at this time.

Inspector James McLaughlin said, “As enquiries continue, and as we liaise with An Garda Síochána, we’re appealing to anyone who captured dash cam footage to call 101 and quote 1894 23/02/23.”

You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/