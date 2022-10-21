Man charged with Omagh attack waved sword above his head

A 20-YEAR-OLD Omagh man charged in relation to a machete attack in the town on Sunday night swung a Samurai sword above his head at a local father and son, a court has heard.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard that, following the incident, one of the alleged victims, 53-year-old Paul Brown, died from a heart attack brought on by “emotional and physical stress” after his son Owen had sustained severe injuries.

Their alleged attacker, Deon Fullen, from Slievecoole Park, was refused bail on charges of manslaughter, attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon when he appeared at Dungannon Magistrates Court, via videolink, this morning.

Outlining the facts of the case as they presently stand, PSNI Detective Constable Clare Hamilton, told the court that Fullen and one of the alleged injured parties, Owen Brown, had become involved in an altercation earlier on Sunday evening in a pub on the Gortin Road.

It was then stated that Fullen had then returned to the bar, where a verbal altercation took place between him and his two alleged victims, which resulted in them being held back and separated by door staff.

The court was told that the three left the bar separately, and that Paul and Owen Brown had later attended the home of the defendant at Slievecoole Park.

It was alleged that while they were at the front of the premises, Fullen had come out of a neighbouring property with a Samurai-type sword. He was wielding it above his head, swinging it at Owen Brown and his father.

Owen Brown stated that, during the attack, the fingers on his right hand and his wrist on his left hand were chopped. The court also heard that Owen Brown had sustained tendon damage to his fingers, stab wounds on his body and received staples on his head and nose.

The victim and his father then sought help at a nearby property, where Paul Brown collapsed. He was later pronounced dead at the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen, while Owen Brown was taken to hospital in Belfast. The court was told that he had undergone extensive surgery and it was still unclear when he could be released.

The court was told that Deon Fullen went to a neighbour’s house, where he asked for a pair of trousers. He changed from his jeans into a pair of tracksuit bottoms. DNA evidence showed traces of blood on the jeans belonging to Owen Brown.

The detective constable also said that Fullen then left the scene and returned at around 5.30am when he was arrested. The Samurai sword used in the attack has not been located.

A post-mortem report concluded that Paul Brown had died from a heart attack as a result of emotional and physical stress.

Fullen – who has no criminal record – made no reply when charged and also declined to comment on questions in relation to an allegation by him that a threat had been made against him, as to whether he was in possession of the sword and to wounding Owen or Paul Brown.

However, defence solicitor, Oliver Roche, questioned the sustainability of the manslaughter charge against Fullen. He said he understood that this could just as easily have happened standing at a bus stop.

The PSNI objected to bail due for reasons of fear of interference with witnesses. The detective constable said that witnesses were concerned about being identified, and that the injured party lived just two miles from the alleged injured party.

They also expressed concerns about obstruction of justice, that Fullen had left the scene and had shown a ‘forensic awareness’ by disposing of the sword.

In response, Mr Roche said that there were conditions which could be put in place to address these concerns, and that there was an address for Fullen to reside at in Dungannon. He said conditions including a curfew, tag and ban on consuming alcohol could also be imposed.