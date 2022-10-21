This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Man charged with Omagh attack waved sword above his head

  • 21 October 2022
Man charged with Omagh attack waved sword above his head
Alan RodgersBy Alan Rodgers - 21 October 2022
3 minutes read

Related articles:

Man dies following road traffic collision in Aughnacloy Clogher woman wins ‘Best use of Social Media in Charity’ Omagh Specsavers save a mans life Two months in fire-damaged home ends happily for Omagh woman

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY