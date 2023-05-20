McElduff tops the poll in Omagh town

SINN Fein’s Barry McElduff has topped the poll in the Omagh District Electoral to become one of three candidates who have been deemed elected at stage one.

He received 1342 first preference votes, with his party colleague, Catherine Kelly, also elected after gaining 1013 first preferences.

Errol Thompson of the DUP has also been elected after receiving 1138 first preference votes.

But the race for the three remaining seats in the DEA is now hotting up.

Alliance candidate, Stephen Donnelly and Sinn Fein’s Marty McColgan are both poised to get sufficient transfers from other candidates, while there looks set to be an intriguing battle for the last remaining seat.

Matthew Bell of the Ulster Unionist Party is currently on 489, Independent Josephine Deehan on 469 and Brenda Mellon of the SDLP on 385 seemed destined to battle out for that final of the six seats.

The quota for the DEA is 849.