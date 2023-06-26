Omagh youth praised by top Irish diplomat

A YOUNG man from Omagh who has been involved in volunteering as well as fundraising for multiple charities has been singled out for praise by a top Irish diplomat.

Ben Breslin (15), a student at Sacred Heart College in Omagh, was described by Laurence Simms, Joint Secretary of the Irish Secretariat, Department of Foreign Affairs, as an example of a great young community volunteer, at a special reception in Belfast.

Ben was part of this year’s WAVE Trauma Centre relay group that raised over £7,000 by running the Belfast Marathon. He also ran the Omagh 5K race for the Autism Society of Northern Ireland.

Advertisement

As well, he also gives up his time to volunteer as a basketball coach for the National Autistic Society and recently filled in as an Easter Bunny and Santa Clause for two community organisations in the town.

A very modest Ben told the Tyrone Herald, “I think I was the youngest person who took part in the relay team by about ten years. My family as a really strong connection to the WAVE Trauma Centre as my auntie lost her life in the Omagh bomb in 1998. WAVE have been there when we needed them and my dad would volunteer and help out at the centre.

“My father Pete said he was doing the marathon and that I had to join in and do a leg. Next year I will be 16 and I want to run the 26 miles myself.”

Da, Pete said he “couldn’t be prouder” of Ben and all he has done for charity.

Pete remarked, “Ben is such a modest and good boy. He gives up his time whenever he can and is always helping someone or a group of people.

“He is always up for giving a helping hand for those in need.”

Ben’s school, Sacred Heart College said that Ben was a great ambassador for the school.

Advertisement

In a social media post the school stated, “Congratulations to Year 11 Ben Breslin who has received special recognition for his contribution to the work of WAVE Trauma Centre in Omagh.

“Last night his contribution to WAVE was acknowledged by Laurence Simms, Joint Secretary of the Irish Secretariat, Department of Foreign Affairs at a special reception in Belfast.

“He is a great ambassador for the school.”