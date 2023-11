FIRST Minister-in-waiting, Michelle O’Neill, has paid a visit to Carrickmore to officially open Sinn Féin’s new constituency office.

The Sinn Féin vice-president joined West Tyrone MLA, Declan McAleer, in the town to unveil the premises.

During her visit, Ms O’Neill also fulfilled a long-standing commitment to meet the members of the Carrickmore-based Starbreakers Special Olympics Club.

Mr McAleer said, “There was a great buzz in Carrickmore when Michelle came to town to mark the opening of our new constituency office.

“We will continue to retain offices in Omagh and Strabane but the new office in Carrickmore will make our services and myself as a local MLA more accessible to rural people in the area.

“It is a sign of the steady growth of Sinn Féin that a new office was needed and it is also symbolic as the first constituency office for the district was opened in Carrickmore in the early 1980s from where the local assembly member Danny Morrison was based during that period.

“People are welcome to drop into the office; no appointment is needed and we’ll do whatever we can to help.”

The telephone number of the new office is 028 80751432.