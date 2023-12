SINN Fein have announced that the party will be hosting a ‘West Tyrone People’s Assembly’ event in Strabane early next year.

The People’s Assembly is the work of the ‘Commission on the Future of Ireland’ which is a Sinn Féin initiative aimed at encouraging people to have their say on the future of Ireland.

Over the last 15 months the Commission has organised ten very successful such events in Belfast, Dublin, Derry, Waterford, the Galway Gaeltacht, Donegal and at Carrickcarnon on the Down/Louth border. Some of these have been sectoral events for young people and women and all of the meetings have had independent Chairs and panels from the wider community to encourage the discussion.

Registration for the event will be opened online early in the New Year.

Sinn Féin MP Órfhlaith Begley said, “At a time when public interest in Irish Unity has never been greater the People’s Assemblies are an opportunity for citizens to have their say on all issues pertaining to the future of Ireland.

“What should the new constitutional and governance structures look like? What is the role of the Irish government at this critical juncture in our history? What about the rights and protections needed to underpin equality and democracy and language rights in the new Ireland? And of course many people are already talking about the imperative of a public health service for the island and an economy that makes best use of its place within the EU.

“The Commission is actively encouraging citizens from the protestant/loyalist/unionist section of our people to engage with the Commission so that we can have a full discussion on all aspects of the new Ireland, including how best to address their concerns and opinions.

“The Commission on the Future of Ireland is also an opportunity for alternative proposals to be presented by those with a different vision of Ireland.”

The event will take place in the Fir Trees Hotel on Tuesday, February 27.