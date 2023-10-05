Social housing earmarked for former police station

AN Armagh-based housing association is intending to award a new contract for the construction of just over 30 homes on the site of the former Omagh PSNI station.

Arbour Housing Association is set to award the contract for the design and build of 31 properties for social housing at the site on Mountjoy Road.

Construction work is already underway on new homes at the rear of the area in Woodside Avenue, which was formerly used as the Omagh Training Centre.

The Northern Ireland Housing Executive is supporting the plan, which is seen as vital for meeting the need for social housing in the town.

Plans for the site include one four-bedroom house, five three-bedroom houses, six two-bedroom properties, one three-bedroom wheelchair bungalow, seven one-bedroom apartments and 11 two-bedroom apartments.

The site has been lying vacant for more than a decade, having been sold previously for a figure believed to be in the region of £800,000.

Welcoming the proposed development, West Tyrone MLA, Nicola Brogan, said it would help alleviate social housing ‘stress’ in the Omagh town area.

“These additional homes range from one-bedroom apartments through to four-bedroom houses which will appeal to people with various residential needs.

“This will also contribute to the regeneration of Omagh town and it is a welcome development for the former PSNI site,” the MLA added.