HUNDREDS of people demanded a ceasefire in Gaza at pro-Palestine rallies in Tyrone.

Protest events took place in Omagh, Strabane and Dungannon at lunchtime on Saturday.

Speaking at the Omagh gathering, local councillor, Catherine Kelly said that, “Gaza has become a graveyard of children.”

“Over 12,000 Palestinians have now been killed including 5,000 children. In fact, a child’s life is taken every ten minutes.

“Where is the protection of international law for every child killed in Gaza? The world sees Israeli actions for what they are – war crimes.

“South Africa have referred Israel to the International Criminal Court and it is time for Ireland to show leadership and join that referral to expel the Israeli Ambassador.

“The message from our protest is clear and unequivocal; stop the slaughter, ceasefire now!”