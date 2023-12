IT was an early Christmas present for West Tyrone MP Órfhlaith Begley as she announced that she and her husband have welcomed a new baby girl into the world.

The Sinn Fein MP shared her joyful news across social media praising staff at the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen along with health care workers in Omagh.

Ms Begley said, “Christmas came early with the arrival of our beautiful daughter.

“Forever grateful to all the amazing maternity staff at SWAH and Omagh we could not praise them all highly enough.”

The West Tyrone MP married engineer Conor Carson last December in a ceremony at a local church followed by a reception at the Manor House Hotel.

A number of her fellow politicians from numerous parties commented on the good news wishing their congratulations.

Both SDLP leader Colum Eastwood and SNP MP David Liden said, “Congratulations to you both.”

Her party leader Mary Lou McDonald said, “Chomhghairdeas, she is beautiful.”

Former Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams also congratulated her on X formerly Twitter stating, “Amazing! Congratulations! Welcome new baby.”