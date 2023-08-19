This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Greencastle girls continue historic year at All Ireland Feile

  • 19 August 2023
The Greencastle girls Feile team of Aimee Fox, Emma Conway, Alice McGlinchey, Grace Teague and Mary Jo Morris created more history in Sligo last weekend with a sensational All Ireland division one feile success in the 60x30 code.
