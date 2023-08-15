Beragh see off their Division 2 promotion rivals

Beragh 0-9 Owen Roes 0-8

BERAGH cemented their grip on second spot in the Intermediate League table in a game of fine fine margins against fellow promotion pushers Owen Roes at St Mary’s Park on Friday evening.

A stalemate appeared to be the inevitable outcome in a gripping, if scrappy, contest with the sides level on six separate occasions, but right at the death an error in the visitors defence yielded a 63rd minute free for the hosts in front of the posts, which Conor Owens coolly struck over to seal victory for the Red Knights.

Owens hit half a dozen points on the night, including two belters off his left peg in the second half, while Oisin Donnelly and captain Cathal Owen also impressed with their direct running and energy for the home side.

For the visitors, keeper Ryan McShane slotted over three fine points from dead-balls, and also pulled off a superb second half save. Elsewhere for the Roes midfielder Tony Devine got through a trojan amount of work, and wing-back Peter Kirk was dynamic and determined all through.

Rahillys fightback to win

Gortin 2-8 Clonoe 3-13

CLONOE’S march to the Intermediate title continued at the weekend as they made it ten wins out of ten after recovering from a dreadful start away to Gortin.

The hosts made an unbelievable start with Odhran Brolly hitting 1-3 and Liam Og Mossey also finding the net as they established a 2-3 to 0-0 lead. Clonoe were shell shocked but they fought back to only trail by four at the short whistle thanks to a Ryan Morrow goal and points from Connor McAliskey and Danny McNulty.

A Brolly brace either side of one from Peter Keenan was all that Gortin had to show for the second half as Clonoe assumed control. Ryan McCabe and Dwayne Quinn both raised green flags and there were points from McAliskey and Daryl Magee as they came out on top.

Strong finish wins it for Barrys

Derrylaughan 0-11 Naomh Eoghan 0-8

IT was anybody’s game going into the final quarter at the Loughshore but then Naomh Eoghan failed to score as Derrylaughan tagged on the last three points to come out on top.

The Kevin Barrys made a promising start with the opening five points of the contest with Tomas Carney accurate from frees and James Donnelly also on target. It took Naomh Eoghan until the 22nd minute to open their account via Eoin Devine and a Conor Langan point was the only other score that they had to show for their efforts as they trailed 0-6 to 0-2.

The third quarter saw Naomh Eoghan on top as they got back on level terms thanks to points from Devine, Langan, Piaras McSorley and Kevin Gallagher but that was as good as it got for them. Carney and Donnelly took their combined tally to 0-9 as they finished strongly to come out on top.

Sky Blues on top

Moy 0-19 Stewartstown 1-8

THREE scoring bursts in the first half that yielded them a dozen points helped pave the way to victory for Moy at home to Stewartstown.

The hosts hit the opening and closing three points of the first half and in between they scored six unanswered points to leave them well in control. Ryan Coleman, Sean Cavanagh, Michael Conroy and Jamie Conroy were among their points with Macaulay Quinn and Tiernan Rush scoring for a Harps side that trailed 0-12 to 0-3 at halftime.

Midway through the second half Tiernan Rush grabbed a goal for the visitors but points from Ryan Coleman, Colm Cavanagh and Declan Conroy helped keep them at bay. Shea Burke found the net for the visitors late on but it was only a consolation score.

Rock edge the verdict

Rock 0-10 Clogher 0-8

CLOGHER’S recent run of results came to an end on Friday night when they were narrowly beaten away to Rock in a low scoring encounter.

With both defences on top scores proved difficult to come by and at the short whistle it was 0-4 apiece. Ryan McCaughey, Cillian Barkey, Marc McConnell and Conor McKenna were the Eire Ogs marksmen with Conor McGarrity and Thomas Mackle on target for Rock.

It proved just as tight in the second half but this time Rock just had the slight edge. McGarrity took his personal haul to 0-5 with Diarmuid Carroll and Peter Loughran also on target and while Clogher responded with points from McCaughey, Conor Shields and Marc Bogue their efforts came up just short.

Wolfe Tones comeback earns draw

Kildress 0-13 Aghyaran 2-7

WITH ten minutes left to play at Gortacladdy it looked as though Aghyaran were going to claim victory as they led by five points but Kildress produced a sterling comeback to gain a share off the spoils.

Ronan and Dermot McHugh kicked five first half points between them as they sides went in locked together at halftime. Mattie McGuigan weighed in with a trio of points for the Wolfe Tones either side of efforts from Johnny Connolly and Philip Lennon.

Within five minutes of the restart the St.Davogs had hit 1-2 without reply with Diarmuid McHugh getting the goal either side of points from Paddy McNulty and Ronan McHugh. Shea Quinn responded with a brace for Kildress but when McNulty punched home a goal it looked bad for the hosts. They refused to throw in the towel though and points from Caolan McNamee, Quinn (2) and McGuigan reduced the deficit to the minimum before Lennon sent over the injury time equaliser.

St.Marys break their duck

Killeeshil 0-20 Strabane 2-9

AT the 10th time of asking Killeeshil finally broke their points duck with a richly deserved victory over Strabane at St.Marys Park.

Tomas Hoy gave a master class in the art of scoring with a brilliant dozen points to his name for the winners. Killeeshil led 0-11 to 1-4 at the interval with Hoy, Cormac Donaghy and Eoin Neill among their points, Oran McGrath with a few points for the Sigersons and Ryan McElroy getting their goal.

Points from McGrath and Haydn McNamee coupled with a penalty goal from the former helped Strabane draw level but Killeeshil weren’t to be denied with Hoy to the fore. Mark Monaghan, Packie McMullan, Dillon O’Neill and Niall Loughran all featured on the scoresheet on the night for the winners and they will be hoping to build on this result.

Way win for Plunketts

Tattyreagh 0-7 Pomeroy 1-10

POMEROY maintained their recent good run when they proved too strong for struggling Tattyreagh away from home on Friday evening.

Keelan McDonagh and Peadar Mullan had first half points for the St.Patricks with Ronan Duffin and Hugh McNamee replying for Pomeroy while Pearse Quinn got the only goal of the game to leave it 1-3 to 0-3 at halftime.

Tattyreagh continued to struggle for scores in the second half with McDonagh again on target. It was a game that Pomeroy always looked to be in control off despite not being at their best and the result was never in any doubt with McNamee tagging on a trio of second half points for the Plunketts with Ryan Loughran and Duffin weighing in with a brace apiece as well.