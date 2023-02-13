CBS are crowned MacRory Cup champions

OMAGH CBS 0-16 HOLY TRINITY 1-6

Sixteen years after they last annexed the MacRory Cup, Omagh’s class of 2023 clinched the Ulster title in superb fashion at O’Neills Healy Park on Sunday, producing a composed and at times clinical display to dash the dreams of Holy Trinity.

In front of a bumber six thousand plus crowd there was a nervy opening to proceedings, understandable given the high stakes for both sets of young players in this all-Tyrone derby showdown.

Cookstown skipper Ruairi McHugh sought to spearhead the challenge for his side from the off, though his influence waned after he sustained a knock midway through the opening half.

Prior to that he won an early free which Jack Martin converted and he also played a role in Holy Trinity’s seventh minute goal which should have provided them with a solid platform to push on.

It was eventually Conan Devlin who produced the killer pass for Liam Lawn to slice through the middle of the CBS defence and finish with some style past keeper Conor McAneney.

Omagh were in desperate need of a settler and it was dead-ball specialist Ruairi McCullagh who stepped up to the mark, steering over a close range free.

The impressive Tomas Haigney then tagged on one on his left peg after being released smartly by McElholm, before Martin replied with a free at the other end.

There was signs as the match approached the midway stage of the half that Omagh were coming to terms with their task, an inspiring left footed score from Conor Owens having a galavanising effect.

They almost stole in for a goal themselves in the 16th minute after Loughmacrory duo McCullagh and McElholm combined to set Liam Og Mossey in the clear but his drilled attempt soccer style was parried around the post by Holy Trinity keeper Ruairi Dillon.

McCullagh banged over the resultant ’45’ to draw the Brothers to within one and while defender Conor Devlin hoisted over a wonderful score from distance for Cookstown, their attacking threat was completely snuffed out for the remainder of the half.

The CBS eased into 0-9 to 1-3 lead as McCullagh planted a close range free, and then sent a sweet effort soaring over, a personal brace which sandwiched the first score of the afternoon for McElholm.

For all Omagh’s dominance at this juncture however it took a superb stop from keeper McAneney right on the short whistle to keep out Martin’s punched attempt at goal.

Martin (free) and Haigney traded scores on the restart, the latter capping another barnstorming dash with a quality finish.

Omagh could have put the result beyond doubt in the 40th minute when Caolan Donnelly breezed down the centre but his piledriver was well-parried aside by Dillion, and McElholm was just unable to tuck home the rebound.

Conor Owens and Ryan Quinn swapped pointed frees as Omagh maintained their three point cushion, with Holy Trinity showing no real sign that they could mount a sustained fightback.

Brian Hampsey’s rocket from distance might have kickstarted them into life, but crucially Omagh were always able to reply in positive fashion

Another Owens free and Mossey ‘mark’ widened their advantage heading into the last ten minutes, and maintaining their discipline and defensive shape they allowed Holy Trinity to patiently probe for openings without allowing their back lines to be breached.

Sensing the finishing line in sight the CBS ended the match with a flourish as Charlie Donnelly, Eoin McElholm and Conor Owens split the posts, before the pitch was subsequently flooded in maroon and white when referee Martin McNally sounded his final whistle.

Teams & Scorers

Omagh CBS

Conor McAneney, Nathan Farry, Barry McMenamin, Sean Kerr, Caolan Donnelly, Callum Daly, Tomas Haigney (0-2), Eoin Donaghy, Charlie Donnelly (0-1), Cormac Watson, Eoin McElholm (0-2), Lorcan McCullagh, Ruairi McCullagh (0-5,3frees, 1 ’45’), Conor Owens (0-4,2frees), Liam Og Mossey (0-2,1 mark). Subs used: Daithi McCallan for L McCullagh (41 mins), Niall McCarney for C Watson (50), Caolan O’Hagan for L Mossey (59), Cian McConnell for R McCullagh (60)

Holy Trinity Cookstown

Ruairi Dillon, Mark Donnelly, Luke Cullen, Conor Devlin (0-1), Ryan Nelis, Brian Hampsey (0-1), Shea McCann, Ruairi McHugh, Jack Martin (0-3,3frees), Conan Devlin, Cormac Devlin, Hugh J Cunningham, Ryan Quinn (0-1,free), Michael McElhatton, Liam Lawn (1-0). Subs used: Shane Hughes for M Donnelly (h-time), Jamie Concanon for R Nelis (41mins), Karol McGuigan for J Martin (59)

Referee: Martin McNally (Monaghan)