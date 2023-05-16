Hurlers miss out on victory in Meath

STRONG displays throughout the field saw Tyrone produce a highly competitive effort at Navan on Saturday before their hopes of snatching an impressive away victory were dealt several decisive blows when it mattered most

It was another defeat for the Red Hands which leaves them requiring a win in their final game against London this week to secure their survival in the Christy Ring Cup. But they will look to that game with optimism, especially if they can repeat the best aspects of the performance against Meath.

Late scores sealed the Royals a valuable two points on the table. Tyrone, though, pushed them all the way, before falling away just when they briefly looked capable of springing a surprise revival in the closing stages.

This was a much-improved display for Michael McShane and the players from the one produced against Sligo a fortnight ago. Dean Rafferty, Ruairi Devlin and Chris Kearns were soon up to the pace in defence, the workrate of Bryan McGurk and Dermot Begley at midfield worked well, while up front Conor Grogan, Sean Duffin and Ruairi Slane battled hard.

There was also the memory of the National League clash between the counties to reflect upon. On that occasion, Meath overwhelmed the Red Hands, although there was no way that was going to happen here as the visitors quickly established their intentions.

Points courtesy of James Kelly and Eamon O’Donnchadha settled Meath. Mickey Little and Bryan McGurk responded for Tyrone, but they were soon down 0-5 to 0-2 as the home team dominated. That, though, was to prove a brief setback as the Red Hands soon battled back.

What followed was a tremendous team performance that brought them from being three down to two ahead in the space of minutes. Their workrate, skill, commitment and tackling were top notch during this period, and the efforts of Conal Devlin, Ruairi Slane, Conor Grogan and Sean Duffin were impressive.

Long balls into the danger area from goalkeeper, Liam Dunphy, worked reasonably well.

The team’s ability to win the breaks also proved important, as those points put them right back into contention after a shaky start.

Sean Og Grogan battled through to reduce the deficit. Sean Duffin added a pointed free, before Mickey Little won possession before scoring. Conal Devlin intercepted his opponent to equalise. Moments later Ruairi Slane embarked on a solo-run which culminated in him putting Tyrone ahead, and Dermot Begley then extended the lead to two in the final quarter.

It remained very closely contested for the remainder of the first half as well. Sean Duffin came close to grabbing a goal, only to see his shot well-saved, as further points from Lorcan Devlin and Aidan Kelly maintained the Tyrone advantage at 0-10 each.

Meath, though, were always strong. Their calmness under pressure, stickwork and passing were also exemplary. Jack Regan led the way for them and his brace of scores brought the teams level, before adding another two to leave them 0-13 to 0-11 ahead at the interval.

Wind advantage had aided Tyrone’s efforts in the first half and they aimed to maintain that momentum on the resumption as well. Sean Duffin left the minimum between them again, but they needed a goal to really transform their challenge and it just wouldn’t come.

Perhaps the best chance came just six minutes in that second half. First Mickey Little ran through only to see his shot saved on the line. Dermot Begley followed up, but Meath cleared the danger and within minutes had extended their lead.

Points courtesy of Jack Regan and Martin Healy sandwiched a Sean Duffin free for Tyrone to leave the Royals 0-16 to 0-13 ahead. As they began to really make their possession count, Mark O’Sullivan and Jack Regan stretched the advantage to five points entering the final quarter.

Within minutes Meath led by 0-21 to 0-16. Now was the time for Tyrone to stem the tide. However, they were coming under pressure and only some timely interceptions from Ruairi Devlin, Dermot Begley and Conal Devlin prevented the game from going completely beyond them.

That inspired a renewed revival at the other end, and a last gasp effort to try and stage a spurt that they hoped could be a winning one. Over the coming minutes the Red Hands upped the pace and were rewarded with the scores that they needed.

Sean Og Grogan showed good determination to race through and fire over a point which could have been a goal. Two frees from Sean Duffin also boosted their total, to leave just three between the teams entering the final minutes.

But, Tyrone weren’t able to maintain the momentum as Meath came strongly again to seal the win. Adam Gannon, James Murray and Simon Ennis all fired over to leave them eight ahead at the final whistle.