McKernan impressed by Monaghan spirit

MONAGHAN are a county that can never be written off, despite their obituary being penned countless times over recent seasons, Tyrone defender Michael McKernan had warned.

The Red Hands tackle the Farney in the opening round of the Ulster Senior Championship this coming Sunday afternoon at O’Neill’s Healy Park, with the hosts keen to right the wrongs after an horrific defence of their provincial and national crowns in 2022.

They will be expected to navigate the first hurdle in their bid to return to the top against Vinny Corey’s charges this weekend, even though the visitors will travel to Omagh in buoyant mood, after pulling off another Houdini act on the last day to further prolong their run in Division One of the National League for yet another season.

Victory on the road against eventual champions Mayo in Castlebar kept Monaghan operating in the top echelon, at the expense of Ulster neighbours Armagh, but Michael McKernan wasn’t shocked that the Oriel men had yet again upset the odds on the NFL judgement day.

“ They have continued their proud record in Division One, which stretches to something like fifteen years. That is some going which few can match. They get written off at times and you think they are gone but they are never gone. It just shows their fighting spirit and how good a team they actually are.”

Tyrone registered an eight point victory over Monaghan last month in the league at Clones – 2-15 to 0-13- when first half goals from Errigal Ciaran duo Peter Harte (penalty) and Cormac Quinn put them in the driving seat.

However any prospects of a Monaghan fightback were dashed after the break with Jack McCarron and Killian Lavelle both sent-off.

McKernan felt that double dismissal had a major bearing on the eventual outcome and he stressed the result couldn’t be used as an accurate barometer as to how this Sunday’s rematch would unfold.

“ We beat Monaghan in the league in Clones but the two sendings-off in the second half probably ruined the match. We know that the first round of the Championship will be completely different. They are a different animal when it comes to that.”

Tyrone ended the league on a high with three victories on the trot copper-fastening their spot in Division One. McKernan put the improvement of late down to ironing out some fundamental flaws in their game.

“ We had a slow start to the league. We knew we weren’t playing as bad as it looked and results would suggest. There was small things and easy mistakes to iron out. Thankfully we did that over the last couple of weeks and the results improved in the last few games.

“ Don’t get me wrong though there is still a lot of improving to do. In the last game Armagh turned us over a lot so we need to learn from that as well. But it was positive to end it the way we did.”

And with the likes of Ronan McNamee making an encouraging return to the starting fold against Armagh, McKernan acknowledged that the Red Hands appeared to be entering the Championship in good enough fettle.

“ It was great to see McNamee back, he scored two points as well which shows his value to the team at both ends of the field. It’s great to have that option and then there is boys on the bench who can come on and play a part. Everybody is pulling their weight right now.”