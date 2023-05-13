Two Saffron showdowns on the cards for Tyrone Ladies

THERE is a dress rehearsal for the Ladies Ulster Intermediate Championship later this month when Tyrone travel to Davitt Park in Belfast this Sunday to meet Antrim.

The Saffrons caused a real upset last weekend when they beat Monaghan, ending the Farney provincial hopes in the process.

Tyrone’s win over Monaghan a fortnight ago provided the perfect foundation for their campaign and they will come into the match this weekend full of confidence despite a number of injury concerns, with manager Sean O’Kane likely to ring the changes.

Slaine McCarroll, Chloe McCaffrey, Emma Mulgrew, Meabh Mallon, Emma Jane Gervin, Rebecca Barker and Sinead McVey are all carrying knocks.

McVey was replaced in Moortown’s league clash with Sperrin Og and will undergo assessment this week but will likely sit out the trip to Belfast.

One key player who is available is Donaghmore’s Emma Hegarty who shipped a hefty knock against Monaghan. She had a big influence on the outcome of that contest and realy stepped up to the mark with the Red Hands forced to delve deep into their playing resources. She was now looking forward to tackling the Saffrons.

“For a while it’s just been a straight Ulster final so to have come through such a tough game with Monaghan has definitely given the girls a much needed confidence boost. But we know Antrim are a good side, they have proven their form this season.”

Antrim’s success against Monaghan has raised a few eyebrows and of course means this weekend’s contest is something of a dead rubber. This was always a risk with this new structure but the question remains what will this meeting be like ahead of the decider in terms of selection and tactics be.

Hegarty stated: “They aren’t familiar opponents for us but they do have some stand out players and they will have players vying to make the final. B It’s great to have such competition in Ulster. It sets all of us up well ahead of an All-Ireland series but for us it’s about the next game.”

Antrim skipper Cathy Carey admitted that the victory over Monaghan was a real boost for the ladies game in the County.

“ The win took the pressure off us a bit heading into next weekend. I’d imagine both teams will keep their cards close to their chest with the final in a few weeks’ time.

“ We are delighted. It’s massive for us to get that win in Intermediate and there was probably a bit of pressure on us to get over the line.”

Throw-in at the Falls Road venue is 1pm.