Tyrone GAA in line for revamp after secretary steps down

A major revamp of Tyrone GAA’s management structures is expected to take place after the retirement of long-serving secretary, Dominic McCaughey.

Mr McCaughey (pictured) is to step down from the position at the end of 2022 after 35 years. He had been in the position full-time for around 20 years, after retiring as a teacher at the Christian Brothers School in Omagh.

But now it is expected that

two separate posts could be created to replace the Trillick clubman. An operations manager could work close with a voluntary county secretary as part of the changes.

Tributes have been paid to the diligence and commitment of Mr McCaughey since he took on the role in 1987, just after the Red Hand county had reached its first All-Ireland Final.

During his time, Tyrone won 20 All-Ireland titles at Minor, U-21 and Senior level and also completed the £8 million GAA Centre at Garvaghey.

Tyrone GAA said Mr McCaughey could stand tall with any GAA official in any place at any time.

“What Dominic has done in and for Tyrone simply can’t be measured,” said county chairman, Michael Kerr.

“The GAA can be a place of crisis, huge pressures, stresses, strains and even panic and too often the short-term can be allowed to dominate.

“Not when Dominic’s about, there’s always just an air of calm, of focus, of the bigger picture. Above all, he’s always about doing the right thing. And about doing it decently and honourably and with style and class. Just a very special person in every way.

“Life, and particularly GAA life, is never just all about numbers.

“But those few alone give some sense of what Dominic McCaughey has helped deliver for Tyrone GAA in his time as our county secretary.”