An Omagh park will be closed this weekend because of roadworks.

Grange Park, including the play park and the public conveniences, will be temporarily closed from this evening at 7pm until Monday to facilitate preparatory works for the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) road widening scheme at Gortin Road.

Earlier this week, We Are Tyrone reported how around 30 trees that have lined the Gortin Road for nearly a century will be removed in the coming weeks as part of the road-widening project.

A spokesperson for Fermanagh and Omagh District Council said the DfI works also include provision for a new footpath and cycleway and necessitate the removal of trees along the Gortin Road and Lisanelly Avenue to facilitate the scheme.

A council spokesperson said: “DfI is working with the council to plant fifty two new trees in the Grange Park to replace the trees being removed and enhance this important green space in the heart of Omagh.

“The new trees will include a mix of hazel and pear along the roadside and Sessile Oak, Native Cherry, Rowan and some black Pine within Grange Park.

“The Gortin Road Widening Scheme is being delivered by DfI Roads to create a safer environment for all road users in light of the anticipated increase in pedestrian, public transport and traffic volumes associated with the operation of the new Strule Shared Education Campus.

“It is hoped that timber from some of the removed trees can be retained for reuse as public art carved sculptures and/or bench seating with the Grange Park and the new Strule Shared Educational Campus.”