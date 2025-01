AROUND 30 trees that have lined the Gortin Road in Omagh, near Grange Park, for nearly a century will be removed in the coming weeks as part of preparations for a major road-widening project.

The tree removal, carried out by the Department for Infrastructure (DFI), will take place from Friday, January 31, to Sunday, February 2.

The work is to accommodate the expected increase in traffic when the Strule Shared Education Campus opens.

Advertisement

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council’s Environmental Services Committee was informed last week that the Gortin Road would be fully closed during the work, which has been scheduled to ensure completion before the bird nesting season and prior to the commencement of the main construction contract for the roadworks in the coming months.

The tree removal will also result in a temporary closure of the Grange Park play park and part of the surrounding park area. Temporary pedestrian access will be arranged, rerouting walkers through Grange Park.

John News, director of environment and place, told the meeting that discussions are underway with the DFI to explore the possibility of reusing some of the timber from the felled trees for public art, sculptures, or street furniture to be placed around the Strule Educational Campus and Grange Park.

In addition to the tree removal on the Grange Park side of the road, the scheme will include the removal of a sculpture, the archway welcoming visitors to Grange Park, and outdoor gym equipment.

As part of the widening project, the DFI plans to plant 20-30 new trees, selected for their suitability to the local environment, similar to those that ‘thrive’ in cities like Dublin and London.

The road widening aims to improve access for the approximately 4,000 students expected to attend the Strule Shared Education Campus once it opens.