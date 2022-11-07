This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

A dog is for life not just for Christmas

  • 7 November 2022
A dog is for life not just for Christmas
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 7 November 2022
2 minutes read

Related articles:

Local men invited to walk and talk group Art, music and dance brings different cultures together in Omagh ‘Use cancelled fireworks money to spread some Christmas cheer’ Council opens Book of Condolence for the victims of Creeslough

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY