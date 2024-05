A BEAUTIFUL private garden set in the outskirts of Omagh will be open to the public to raise funds for Marie Curie.

The garden on the Crevenagh Road was a mark of great pride for the late Dr Tom Connolly, who was a long-standing GP in the Omagh area.

To honour Tom’s memory and raise funds for the charity which provided excellent care to her husband, his widow, Jill, plans to open the gates to the garden for the entire community to enjoy.

Advertisement

Sheena Halvin, Marie Curie fundraising manager, said, “Jill has made plans for an open garden in memory of her husband, Dr Tom Connolly, who was a long-serving GP in the Omagh area for years. Tom was very fond of gardening and he took great pride in keeping the garden looking perfect.

“Jill wished to honour Tom’s memory by opening up the beautiful garden for everyone to enjoy and donating the funds to Marie Curie in thanks for the care Tom received.

“Marie Curie are very honoured that Mrs Connolly has generously opened her garden up in memory of her late husband.”

Urging people to come along and enjoy the picturesque grounds, Sheena added, “I would encourage everyone to go along to the open garden and have a look around at the flowers, with all proceeds going to a great cause.”

The open garden will take place on Saturday, May 25 from 12pm to 6pm at 11 Crevenagh Road, Omagh, BT79 0EW.

All proceeds will go to Marie Curie.