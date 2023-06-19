New ‘nurture room’ opened in memory of Henry McKinney

A new ‘nurture room’ has been unveiled in an Omagh primary school, funded by family members of the late Henry McKinney, who was a former member of its board of governors.

Launched at Christ the King Primary School on Thursday, the new facility was made possible through a donation from Henry’s brother, Patrick.

It is envisaged that the new space – dubbed the ‘Heart Room’ – will be used by pupils to take a break from the classroom environment when needed. Speaking at the opening of this safe space, principal Roisin Darcy praised Patrick McKinney for his “very generous donation.”

“We had a spare classroom that we could use as a nurture room and the very generous donation from Patrick’s 50th birthday party in lieu of his presents allowed us to furnish the room,” said Mrs Darcy.

Henry McKinney was a member of the school’s board of governors and his children, Joe and Aine are past pupils. His wife Nuala also taught at the school. Henry passed away in July 2019.

“For us its mixed emotions today,” said Patrick and Henry’s brother, John.

“We are sad because Henry is no longer with us but on the other hand it’s good to see that he lives on. The name the Heart Room is a very good name for that because Henry was a medical scientist who was intersted in life and maintaining life and making sure people have a good life… This is what the Heart Room is about, making sure the children have a good life with comfort when they need it. I’m delighted to be associated.”

Patrick McKinney added, “It’s good to see all the girls and boys out today, their teachers and Fr Declan.

“I hope that this room treats all of you well.”