‘Someone’s going to hurt themselves’

If the road leading up to Strabane Cemetery is not repaired as a matter of urgency, someone is going to sustain a serious injury. That is the stark warning this week from concerned local man, Bernard Donnelly who says it is only surprising no-one has yet been injured.

Speaking on behalf of locals who regularly visit the cemetery, Mr Donnelly is urging Derry City and Strabane District Council, who are reportedly responsible for the road’s upkeep, to

undertake repairs before it’s too late.

He says the surface is pitted with ever-enlarging holes which are the worst he’s ever seen.

Mr Donnelly explained, “The road to the cemetery can be uneven and there are holes all along the middle of the road leading up to it. This year, in particular, it’s very bad.

“It’s almost the same story every year; the holes get patched up but they always come back. Someone walking up there behind a funeral is going to fall; it’s only a surprise that no-one has fallen yet.”

Mr Donnelly has accused council of ‘not wanting to know’ adding, “Council are responsible for this particular part of the road but this year they don’t seem to want to know. People in the local community have been onto them but so far, nothing has been done and we’re fed up with it.

“In my opinion, it would be better if council would just tar the road all the way up to the cemetery and be done with it, instead of patching it up. A patch job would probably be more expensive in the long run.”

Derry City and Strabane District Council were asked to comment on Mr Donnelly’s claims and a spokesperson for council confirmed that they are looking into it.

They said, “Council is aware of the condition of the road, and maintenance works are currently being costed with a view to carrying out repairs as soon as the necessary budget has been identified.”