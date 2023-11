A HIGHLY-respected Strabane woman has retired after working almost four decades in mental health nursing across the Western Health Trust area.

Yvonne Cairns, the Recovery College coordinator at Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex, was joined by colleagues and friends who wished her a long and happy retirement after clocking up a total of 37 years. Valerie Spencer, Service Manager of Recovery Day Opportunities, said, “Yvonne has enjoyed a long career working in both in-patient facilities in Gransha in the 1990s before extending her knowledge and skills to the community working as a Community Psychiatric Nurse with the Strabane Recovery Team

“After four years as manager of Carnhill Hotel, she took up the post of coordinator of the Recovery College, Omagh.”

“Yvonne is a highly respected nurse whose commitment to learning and improving practice is outstanding. She has made a significant contribution to the continued development of the Recovery College, engaging with service users to shape and influence services in the future. Yvonne will be greatly-missed by both service users and her colleagues. She is looking forward to enjoying her passion for walking in many exotic and challenging terrains and catching up on some reading!

“We wish her a happy and healthy retirement.”