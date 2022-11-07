Tyrone family ‘barking mad’ for Christmas

IRISH elite athlete, Ann Marie McGlynn, looks to have secured another gold medal – this time, in the race for the first Christmas celebrations of the year in Strabane.

The 42-year-old Tullamore track star posted a photograph of herself, husband Trevor and their two children Alfie and Lexie in front of their impressive tree on social media – alongside the newest addition to the family, pup Millie.

Incredibly, Ann Marie, who is the former captain of the Irish women’s athletics team, also revealed that she was ‘a couple of days late’ in turning on the illuminations, as she and her highly decorated sportsman husband Trevor usually get the tinsel out the day after Halloween.

Ann Marie was in competition at the weekend, clinching fourth in the Dublin Marathon and second in the National Championships.

Revealing how the countdown to December 25 has already begun, she wrote on Facebook, ‘It’s Christmassssssssss, and our first with Millie’.

Speaking about her dash to dust off the gold, silver and bronze baubles, the Tullamore native said she and her husband just wanted to make things as special as possible for their two children.

“Myself and Trevor, when we were growing up Christmas was a favourite time for both of us,” she said. “Our parents did so much to make it special and we want to give our children the same as we had.

“As well as that, it’s a great way to distract from all the negativity in the world at the moment.”