The Alley Theatre is preparing for their annual ‘New Year’s Eve Eve Party’, as they welcome local folk heroes, The Logues, to the stage for one of Strabane’s most unmissable nights of the year.

The Castlederg based folk rockers have been called ‘one of the hardest working bands around’, having recently performed shows in America, London, Holland,

Germany, Dubai – and everywhere in between.

Such hard work and dedication has earned the band the title of ‘one of the most sought-after live acts in the country’, due to their inimitable ‘psycho ceilidh, whiskey-soaked-folk’ style and raucous performances, made up of a mix of high energy, original material, and covers of classic songs that have been given the unique ‘Logues twist’.

The band features Kiel Cathers on vocals and guitar, Christopher Speer on banjo and guitar, Darrell Nelson on drums, Logan McCool on vocals and tin whistle, and Jesse Darragh on bass.

To date, they have released five albums including ‘Bless The Land’, ‘Home’, ‘I Don’t Love You At All’,

’Fly Free’ and ‘Tough At The

Bottom’.

Having started their career as a group of friends playing in pubs around County Tyrone, this trail-blazing, five-piece folk force have been previously reviewed as ‘the most progressive folk bands in Ireland’ and are showing no signs of slowing down.

Whilst 2024 is set to see the ‘Derg’ boys going from strength-to-strength as they keep dominating stages all over the world, they are also looking forward to releasing two new singles in the New Year, ‘Last Dance’ and ‘A Place Inside Me’.

Their ‘New Years Eve Eve Party’ will be a cabaret-style seating event to assure the audience can enjoy the show in comfort and style.

l The Logues will take to the stage on Saturday, December 30 in the Alley Theatre, Strabane at 8pm. Tickets are £17.50, and can be purchased via www.alley-theatre.com or by calling 02871384444.