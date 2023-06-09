Tyrone rugby legend’s son designs outfits for Beyonce

By Callum McGuigan
The fashion designer son of a famous former Ireland rugby captain from Sixmilecross has hit the headlines again after creating some iconic outfits for another global superstar.
Jonathan Anderson, whose father Willie played for both Ulster and Ireland, has been designing dresses and outfits for world music idol Beyonce ahead of her Renaissance world tour this year.
Earlier this year, the Northern Irish fashion designer also worked with Rhianna, designing her ‘flight-inspired’ dress at the Superbowl half-time show.
Willie, who was capped 27 times by Ireland, said he was immensely proud of the world-class achievements of his son, taking to Twitter after the debut of his son’s suit for Beyonce, saying, “Unreal and fantastic. Beyonce wearing one of Jonathan Anderson’s Loewe designs in London last evening. Very Proud. Mum & Dad xxxx.”
Speaking to the UH, Willie said “We’re very pleased and we’re very proud. He has had Rhianna in the past and now Beyonce, which is just fantastic. We always knew he was going to be something in design, as when he was young, he was drawn to drawing figues and designing shirts and suits on the figures.”
