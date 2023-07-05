Canadian company to resume drilling at Cavanacaw mine

GALANTAS Gold Corporation has announced the commencement of a new surface drilling program at their Cavanacaw mine, several miles outside Omagh, in early July.

After a meeting of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council’s (FODC) planning committee last week, the Canadian mining firm has been permitted development rights to commence drilling of eight exploration holes at its Omagh project site.

The Cavanacaw mine has not seen any digging since earlier this year, when around 40 workers at the facility were laid off by the firm.

Mario Stifano, Galantas chief executive, said, “We are excited to mobilise the drill to embark on this new phase of exploration, as we transition from underground drilling to surface drilling.

“Information gathered during this drill program will be critical in helping us optimise the mine plan and potentially add high-grade ounces to production.”

At the FODC planning meeting, councillors agreed that boreholes should be allowed to go ahead at the site.

This follows assurances that council staff can visit the site regularly to ensure that health and safety directives are being adhered to.

The planning application requires that all pollutants are submerged under water.

If health and safety directives are not adhered, to enforcement notices will be made to the Canadian mining company.