Easilink funding reprieve welcomed

A vital service which provides transport for hundreds of elderly people across West Tyrone has been saved until at least the end of March next year.

Easilink Community Transport had feared that its ‘Dial-A-Lift’ facility would soon be mothballed due to a lack of funding. The local charity has been facing an uncertain future amid budget pressures within the Department for Infrastructure in recent months.

Back in April the service had been handed a reprieve until the end of June and this week, local politicians have welcomed word from the Department of Infrastructure that funds have been guaranteed – albeit with a reduction of five per-cent until next March.

West Tyrone Sinn Fein councillor Órfhlaith Begley commented, “This removes the uncertainty hanging over the service and the immediate threat that funding was due to end at the end of March.

“This service is a lifeline for rural communities and people right across the North but particularly in predominantly rural constituencies like West Tyrone.

“This community transport helps tackle social isolation, provides an invaluable vital service to older people, those with disabilities and helps facilitate shopping and essential hospital and GP visits.

“Community Transport is a lifeline for so many people. It is very important that this service is protected.”

SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan has also welcomed the removal of the threat to Easilink funding saying, “Whilst any cuts are not ideal, a five per-cent cut is much better than what was being proposed by the DfI.

“21,000 trips per year are made through Easilink’s Dial a Ride service and that will remain. I was proud to co-ordinate the joint representation with other political reps in West Tyrone.

“I have always argued that Easilink provide essential services. To lose those services would be devastating to the mental health of all their passengers, and reduce connectivity here across West Tyrone.

“Moving forward, I will continue to advocate and lobby on behalf of Easilink.”