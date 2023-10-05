Hijacking in Trillick

POLICE are appealing for information following a report of a hijacking incident in the Main Street area of Trillick last night (Wednesday).

According to the PSNI, at around 9pm the victim had pulled his car into a filling station and when he was at the pay point, a man got out of a dark-coloured Vauxhall Vectra which had pulled in behind him and immediately left the scene.

Detective Sergeant Reid said, “The man who exited the Vauxhall ran towards the victim with what appeared to be a handgun before demanding the keys to his vehicle, a black BMW 316D SE; getting in and making off in the direction of Omagh.”

The Detective continued, “Thankfully the victim did not receive any physical injuries, but he is understandably left shaken by his ordeal.

“The suspect is described as approximately 5ft 9in tall, with a Northern Irish accent. He was wearing a brown padded jacket with the hood up.

“We would also be keen to speak to the driver of the Vauxhall, which came from Ballinamallard direction and left in the direction of Omagh. This vehicle had a damaged windscreen.

“We are appealing for anyone with information who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, or who may information about the vehicles involved, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1898 05/10/23.

“If you would prefer to provide information without giving your details you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.