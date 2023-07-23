One dead and another in critical condition following A5 crash

Police have confirmed that another person has died on a deadly stretch of the A5, following a single-vehicle collision on the Curr Road on Friday afternoon.

The crash, which involved a white Mercedes GLA 200, happened shortly before 11.30am on Friday, resulting in two people being taken to hospital for treatment.

However, it has been announced that the passenger of the vehicle has passed away from their injuries, whilst the driver remains in critical condition.

The road was closed in both directions for a number of hours following the incident.

Sergeant Braiden from the Collision Investigation Unit, said, “Our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area at the time of the collision or who has dash-cam footage to please contact us on 101 quoting quote reference number 659 of 21/07/23.”