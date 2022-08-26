MacBlairs raise £10,000 for charity

AFTER raising more than £10,000 for the Community Rescue Service (CRS) following a steadfast 10K Bann river raft challenge back in July – in fancy dress, no less! – the MacBlair builder merchants aren’t putting the ‘brakes’ on their fundraising any time soon.

This September, MacBlairs will swap the rafts for bikes, and will take part in a charity cycle for two fantastic causes, CRS and Aware NI, the company’s charity partners.

The feat will see the employees from across the North, including Omagh, take part in a 300-mile cycle around their entire 19 branch network, as well as a virtual static cycle in all of the branches.

Advertisement

Run by volunteers from across the North, Aware is the depression charity for Northern Ireland. Support groups welcome people with depression and bipolar disorder, as well as carers for people with the illness.

The charity also delivers information outreach sessions and attends community events to give more information about Aware, and the services offered.

The Community Rescue Service help to keep our communities safe. Operated by volunteers from communities across the North Ireland, the charity provides all aspects of search and rescue falling under the remit of ‘Lowland Rescue’, including ground, inland water, bike, boat and more.

They are also the only accredited Lowland Rescue search and rescue organisation in the North, and hold full membership of the Association of Lowland Search and Rescue (ALSAR).

Speaking to the Ulster Herald, a spokesperson from MacBlair explained, “Our group took part in a charity raft challenge on July 23, on behalf of the Community Rescue Service, who organised the event, and who are one of our charity partners.

“We had a total of 13 teams involved, which included two teams from P McDermott & Sons, Omagh.

“As a group, we raised over £10,000 from the challenge.

Advertisement

“Our next event is a 300-mile cycle around our entire branch network, and we have a cyclist taking part from the Omagh store in the main cycle.

“All support will be much-appreciated.”

MacBlairs will be presenting the CRS with their well-deserved cheque for £10,000 at the beginning of September, and can’t wait to give their charity cycle a ‘spin’ to help raise even more vital funds.

Good luck to everyone involved!