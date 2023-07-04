Moygashel bonfire boat ‘protest against Irish sea border’

A BOAT has been placed on top of a bonfire in Tyrone as a protest against the ‘Irish Sea Border’.

The Moygashel Bonfire Association say they feel like their culture is under attack on a daily basis and say that Britishness is becoming “unrecognisable”.

In response, this year they have placed a full-size boat at the top of the large bonfire on the outskirts of Dungannon. It is due to be lit at the weekend.

Advertisement

The organisers told WeAreTyrone they feel anger in loyalist communities across the North is at “breaking point”.

A spokesperson of the Moygashel Bonfire Association said, “Our committee took the decision to display a boat on top of our bonfire this year for a few reasons. For one, it makes the bonfire more interesting and attracts attention.

“Each year, a large crowd gathers on bonfire night to enjoy the celebrations at our family-friendly event and we believe the boat adds to the festival atmosphere and goes down well with the kids. We watch our children celebrate their culture in this manner each year, happily clapping to the bands, watching the fireworks and cheering with their friends while the fire is lit.”

The spokesperson added, “Our culture is under attack on a daily basis and if not resisted with everything in our power, our Britishness will become unrecognisable. Our cultural celebrations that we have grown to enjoy with our families will be demonised to the point of extinction.

“The bonfire boat and our efforts are to highlight our strong opposition to the ‘Irish Sea Border’. We believe that the implementation of the union-dismantling Protocol aligns our economy with the South and is a process of transition towards a United Ireland.

“Loyalist anger is at breaking point and we hope to see a peaceful resolve to the situation before it is too late. We fear time is running out!”