Online Book Of Condolence Opened In Memory Of Damian Casey

AN online book of condolence has been opened by Mid Ulster District Council in memory of Damian Casey.
The Tyrone hurler and member of Eoghan Ruadh, Dungannon, who was widely regarded as one of the best in the country, died tragically last weekend.
Chair of the Council, Councillor Córa Corry, said, “To lose someone who is in the prime of their life so suddenly is a truly terrible experience and my heart goes out to Damian’s family and friends who are reeling from shock and grief.
“The tributes paid to him have been many and heartfelt. Each one shows that Damian was not only respected and admired for his exceptional talent as a hurler but also for the exceptional person that he was.
“I hope that will be of some small comfort to all who knew him and are grieving for him”.
The book of condolence is available to sign at this address.
