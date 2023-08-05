Police investigate after dogs found in Tyrone lake

Police are investigating following a report that two dogs had been discovered weighted down in the water in a lake in the Carricklongfield Road area of Aughnacloy.

Officers said that a post mortem will be carried out and they are working closely with staff from Mid Ulster Council.

Inspector Hughes said, “Officers received a report that the dogs were found weighted down in the water shortly after 7pm on Friday, August 4.

“The dogs were removed from the lake and have been taken to a vet where a post-mortem will be carried out in due course. We are engaging with the local dog warden.

“Our enquiries are underway and anyone who noticed anything suspicious is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1562 of 04/08/23.”

You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/