Police treating Coalisland fire as deliberate

POLICE are treating a fire on Main Street in Coalisland this afternoon (April 12) as deliberate.
The PSNI are appealing for information surrounding the incident that took place shortly after 2:25pm. Police on patrol in the Coalisland area noticed a fire had started at an unused premises in the area. Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire.
An elderly man was treated for smoke inhalation following the incident. Police evacuated an adjoining flat and a number of commercial premises.
Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the fire, but at this stage the blaze is being treated as deliberate.
Police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 894 12.04.22.
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)