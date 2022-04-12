Police treating Coalisland fire as deliberate

POLICE are treating a fire on Main Street in Coalisland this afternoon (April 12) as deliberate.

The PSNI are appealing for information surrounding the incident that took place shortly after 2:25pm. Police on patrol in the Coalisland area noticed a fire had started at an unused premises in the area. Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire.

An elderly man was treated for smoke inhalation following the incident. Police evacuated an adjoining flat and a number of commercial premises.

Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the fire, but at this stage the blaze is being treated as deliberate.

Police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 894 12.04.22.