HUNDREDS of people have attended a special evening of reflection in memory of the young Kildress GAA star whose death in Australia has shocked the local community.

Mattie McGuigan (24) from Killucan Road in Kildress, died just days after arriving in the country with his partner, Clodagh Corr.

The vigil was held in Holy Trinity Church in Cookstown yesterday evening (Sunday) and was organised by the local Fr Rocks GAA club.

The club said that it was their way of showing solidarity to Matthew’s family in nearby Kildress.

Mr McGuigan was a former Tyrone Minor player and a talented attacker with the Wolfe Tones club. He was also manager of their minor team for the past two years.

“We appreciate that this is a very difficult situation for Matthew’s nearest and dearest, so we view this as an opporutnity for individuals and families to come together and reflect upon the gift that was Matthew’s life,” the club said.

“He has left us with a rich legacy – not only in terms of his talented footballing ability, but the countless precious memories he shared withg so many as a fine young man.

“We commemorate a life taken too soon, but one which will forever live in our collective hearts.”

The special service came as one of Ireland’s top performers also paid a very special tribute to the young man.

Mr McGuigan and his partner, Clodagh, had planned on attending a concert by Dermot Kennedy shortly after their arrival in Sydney.

“I am remembering Mattie McGuigan who sadly isn’t with us any longer,” Dermot Kennedy said.

“Someone, if you don’t know moved here just days ago… to chase such a bright future.

“I was told that this next song means a lot to him and he was meant to be here last night. So yeah, if there’s anything we can do let’s just sing this song as loud as we can. To be honest, since we started this gig it’s for Mattie McGuigan.”

The Dublin-born performer then went on to play his 2019 hit ‘Outnumbered’ in tribute to the young Kildress man.