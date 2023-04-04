Sylvia Fleming’s killer back in custody over gun charge

A ‘THOROUGHLY evil man’ who brutally murdered his pregnant girlfriend in Omagh 25 years ago is back in custody this week, facing a fresh gun charge.

The Department of Justice has revoked the life license of Stephen Peter Scott (51), who is accused of, having been sentenced to a term of imprisonment of three years or more, purchasing, acquiring, or having in his possession a firearm or ammunition.

During a short hearing at Lisburn Magistrates Court on Monday, Scott’s defence counsel said they would not be applying for bail on behalf of his client as his license had been revoked by the Department following the latest charge.

Scott, who has an address in Gavaghy Road in Doromara, County Down, did not appear at the brief hearing.

In 2000, Scott, nicknamed ‘Bulldog’, received a life sentence for the brutal murder of his girlfriend, Sylvia Fleming, who was four months’ pregnant.

The 17-year-old care worker was killed at a flat in the Lisanelly Heights area of Omagh in April 1998.

Her body was then dismembered and carried to a nearby building site at Mullaghmore, where it was concealed beneath the foundations of a house under construction.

A judge branded Scott, who had served as a part-time fireman, a ‘thoroughly evil man’, whose malign influence over others was ‘particularly chilling’.

The latest case against Scott has been adjourned until April 24 at Lisburn Magistrates Court.